The Royal Cayman Island Police Service (RCIPS) is reporting that missing teen Jahsmine Ebanks has been located.

According to the RCIPS, the teen has returned home safely and appears to be in good health.

“The RCIPS thanks the public for their assistance in this matter,” the service said in a statement.

Ebanks was among a group of three teens reported missing in late October.

The others are Mackailia Cunningham and Austina Williams.

The RCIPS reported on 30 October that Cunningham and Williams have returned home and are in good health.