Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Third missing teen Jahsmine Ebanks located

Promising outcomes from Ministry’s climate change discussion

Dutch court continues Jah Cure’s incarceration, trial likely for 2023

Consultation period extended for proposed Seabird Conservation Plan

Two men arrested in North Side for suspected cocaine

Police investigate armed robbery in East End

Details of contract award to EIA consultant for East West Arterial

WORC and Immigration Appeals Tribunal facing another court challenge

Call for names of seafarers extended through November 4

TS watch lifted, potential flooding expected in coming days

Wednesday Nov 02

29?C
Cayman News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Jahsmine Ebanks has now been located. (Photo: Courtesy RCIPS)

The Royal Cayman Island Police Service (RCIPS) is reporting that missing teen Jahsmine Ebanks has been located.

According to the RCIPS, the teen has returned home safely and appears to be in good health.

“The RCIPS thanks the public for their assistance in this matter,” the service said in a statement.

Ebanks was among a group of three teens reported missing in late October.

The others are Mackailia Cunningham and Austina Williams.

The RCIPS reported on 30 October that Cunningham and Williams have returned home and are in good health.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Environment

Martin becomes the seventh hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Season

Cayman News

Third missing teen Jahsmine Ebanks located

Cayman News

Promising outcomes from Ministry’s climate change discussion

More From

Caribbean News

Bermuda, Cayman Islands & Montserrat added to Russia’s unfriendly list

Russia added Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Montserrat and Turks and Caicos Islands to its list of unfriendly states on Sunday.

In a statement, the Russian Government said that it added 11 British Overs

Cayman News

Details of contract award to EIA consultant for East West Arterial

Public consultation process to take place to comply with the NCC Directive

Cayman News

NRA considering publication of compensation claims on its website

Consistent with its desire for ongoing transparency, the National Roads Authority (“NRA”) is considering the publication of active, live claims for compensation on its website.

As to how muc

Cayman News

Police investigate armed robbery in East End

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly before 7:00pm on October 31, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a robbery at a restaurant on Quee

Cayman News

Man viciously attacks victim outside bar, but serves no jail time

Court says suspended sentence more appropriate to enable restitution to the victim

Cayman News

WORC and Immigration Appeals Tribunal facing another court challenge

A notice of a motion was filed in Court on August 12, 2022 requesting that the decisions of the director of Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) and the Immigration Appeals Tribunal (

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR