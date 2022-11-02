Third missing teen Jahsmine Ebanks located
Promising outcomes from Ministry’s climate change discussion
Dutch court continues Jah Cure’s incarceration, trial likely for 2023
Consultation period extended for proposed Seabird Conservation Plan
Two men arrested in North Side for suspected cocaine
Police investigate armed robbery in East End
Details of contract award to EIA consultant for East West Arterial
WORC and Immigration Appeals Tribunal facing another court challenge
Call for names of seafarers extended through November 4
Jahsmine Ebanks has now been located. (Photo: Courtesy RCIPS)
The Royal Cayman Island Police Service (RCIPS) is reporting that missing teen Jahsmine Ebanks has been located.
According to the RCIPS, the teen has returned home safely and appears to be in good health.
“The RCIPS thanks the public for their assistance in this matter,” the service said in a statement.
Ebanks was among a group of three teens reported missing in late October.
The others are Mackailia Cunningham and Austina Williams.
The RCIPS reported on 30 October that Cunningham and Williams have returned home and are in good health.
More From
Russia added Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Montserrat and Turks and Caicos Islands to its list of unfriendly states on Sunday.
In a statement, the Russian Government said that it added 11 British Overs
Public consultation process to take place to comply with the NCC Directive
Consistent with its desire for ongoing transparency, the National Roads Authority (“NRA”) is considering the publication of active, live claims for compensation on its website.
As to how muc
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly before 7:00pm on October 31, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a robbery at a restaurant on Quee
Court says suspended sentence more appropriate to enable restitution to the victim
A notice of a motion was filed in Court on August 12, 2022 requesting that the decisions of the director of Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) and the Immigration Appeals Tribunal (