News Americas, New YORK, NY, Mon. Jan. 19, 2026: Reggae has lost one of its most accomplished architects with the death of Stephen “Cat” Coore, co-founder, guitarist, cellist, and musical director of Third World, who passed away on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at the age of 69. He was one of the two surviving members of the original Third World Band.

Coore’s family confirmed the sudden passing of the celebrated musician, who was widely regarded as one of Jamaica’s most innovative instrumentalists and arrangers. According to reports, he died following a seizure and pneumonia. A husband, father, grandfather, and cultural ambassador, Coore helped shape a sound that carried reggae beyond its traditional borders and onto the global stage.

FLASHBACK – “Cat” Coore and Third World perform at Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park Bandshell on August 7, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage)

Born April 6, 1956, Coore was trained in classical music but grounded in Jamaica’s rich musical traditions. That rare combination would become central to Third World’s identity. As a founding member, he played a defining role in blending reggae with soul, funk, pop, jazz, and rock – a fusion that distinguished the band from its peers and broadened reggae’s international appeal.

FLASH-BACK: Stephen “Cat” Coore of Third World performs at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on August 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Formed in the early 1970s, Third World emerged during a pivotal era in Jamaican music. The band quickly earned recognition for its musical sophistication, instrumental depth, and crossover sensibility. Under Coore’s musical direction, Third World produced a catalogue of enduring hits, including Now That We’ve Found Love, 96 Degrees in the Shade, Try Jah Love, and Rhythm of Life. These songs helped position the group as one of Jamaica’s longest-running and most successful bands internationally.

FLASHBACK – Guitarist Stephen “Cat” Coore of reggae group Third World performs at the Agora Ballroom on November 14, 1980 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tom Hill/Getty Images)

Coore’s musicianship was central to that success. Equally adept on guitar and cello, he brought melodic complexity and structural discipline to Third World’s arrangements. His background allowed the band to experiment without losing reggae’s rhythmic core – a balance that proved crucial to its longevity.

Third World toured extensively across Europe, North America, Africa, and the Caribbean, sharing stages with some of the world’s most influential artists and introducing reggae-fusion to new audiences. The band supported The Jackson 5 during their historic visit to Jamaica and later collaborated with global figures including Stevie Wonder, further cementing their international stature.

FLASHBACK – Stephen ‘Cat’ Coore of Third World performing at Reggae Sunsplash, Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace, London, UK on 29 July 1985. (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

In recognition of his contribution to Jamaican culture and the creative arts, Coore was awarded the Order of Distinction, (OD) by the Government of Jamaica in 2005 -one of the nation’s highest honors. He was nominated nine times for a Grammy but never won.

Coore’s passing marks another significant chapter in the gradual loss of Third World’s original architects. Over the past decade, the band has mourned the deaths of several foundational members who helped define its sound and direction. Lead vocalist William “Bunny Rugs” Clarke, whose voice became synonymous with the group’s global success, died in 2014. Keyboardist Michael “Ibo” Cooper, a founding member and early creative force, passed away in 2023. Percussionist Irvin “Carrot” Jarrett, part of the band’s formative years, died in 2018.

Together, these musicians shaped a sound that was both unmistakably Jamaican and universally accessible – a rare achievement that allowed Third World to transcend genre and generation.

Despite lineup changes over the decades, Third World remained active, recording and performing well into the 21st century. The group received multiple Grammy nominations, lifetime achievement awards, and international recognition for its enduring influence on reggae and global popular music.

Stephen “Cat” Coore is survived by his wife Lisa; his children Shiah, Kanna, Stephen, and Ashley; his grandchildren; and a wide circle of family, bandmates, colleagues, and admirers across the world.

As tributes continue to pour in from Jamaica and the global music community, Coore’s legacy endures – not only in the songs that defined an era, but in the sound that helped carry reggae into the world.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, posted on X that “Cat Coore was a cultural ambassador in the truest sense, representing Jamaica with dignity, excellence, and pride. His contribution to the creative arts enriched our national identity and inspired generations of musicians at home and abroad.”

“May his music continue to live on, reminding us of who we are and the power of Jamaican creativity to unite the world,” he added.

Jamaica’s minister of culture, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, added: “Stephen ‘Cat’ Coore was a unique talent and a true Reggae Ambassador. A pioneering co-founder of Third World and former member of Inner Circle, his music helped carry Jamaica’s sound to the world.”

“To wake up and learn that Stephen Cat Coore, has just made the transition – that is a bitter pill to swallow. RIP,” the band Steel Pulse posted on X.