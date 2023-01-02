– Advertisement –

At the site of his former club Santos, thousands of mourners gathered on Monday to pay their respects to soccer legend Pele.

At the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, Pele’s coffin was positioned in the middle of the field while people lined the streets to enter the stadium.

On December 29, the three-time World Cup champion passed away at 82.

On Tuesday, a procession will travel through the streets to a private family funeral.

Following Pele’s passing, the Brazilian government proclaimed three days of national mourning.

Dubbed the greatest footballer in history, Pele had been receiving treatment for colon cancer since 2021.

