Three Barbados Community College (BCC) students pursuing studies in tourism are recipients of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) Tourism Development Scholarship.

The trio include: Ana-Melissa Roach who is pursuing an Associate Degree in Applied Science – Culinary Arts, Hannah Benjamin, who is an Associate Degree in Applied Science – Hospitality student and Chrisana Williams who is studying an Associate Degree in Applied Science with a specialty in Tourism and Travel.

The $10, 000 scholarship which was launched this May, in partnership with the Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute of BCC, is accessible to students pursuing further education in hospitality and tourism.

While congratulating the recipients in a ceremony at the Hastings, Christ Church institute, BHTA chairman, Renee Coppin spoke about the importance of investing in the human resources of the tourism sector, especially following the tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited because a lot of you know that right now the industry coming out of COVID is suffering from a number of deficits in terms of business coming in. We have lost good people and we may not have people coming at the pace to replace them.

“It is especially important to us that we invest in the future of this industry and this industry is people-driven and people-centric and so you are very important. The role you are playing now in pursuing these studies [and] the role you are going to play in this industry in ensuring that it continues to be a major economic driver for this island are very, very critical,” Coppin remarked.

Students able to apply for the scholarship include those studying an Associate Degree in Applied Science and Culinary Arts – they will receive $3, 500 per year over two semesters. Additionally, students pursuing an Associate Degree in Applied Science with a specialty in Hospitality Studies will receive $3, 000 a year over two semesters, this also applies to those studying the Associate Degree with Applied Tourism or Travel .

The scholarships will cover books, petty fees and uniforms.

Students applying for the scholarship will be required to be studying full-time or part-time with a minimum GPA of 3.0.

BCC principal Annette Alleyne, thanked BHTA for the timely collaboration. She noted that although the programmes offered at the Jean and Norma Holder Institute were “world-class”, it featured some of the more expensive programmes offered at the BCC, which deterred cash-strapped students from continuing their studies.

“The offer of these scholarships is not only timely but is one that would allow any prospective students who mainly have financial challenges to aspire to becoming enrolled in the training of these programmes.”

“The programmes here are already quality programmes but that financial assistance, especially in this current economic environment will be critical to allowing students to continue their studies, or as one of the recipients said ‘hassle free’.”