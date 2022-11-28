Three outstanding civil servants were declared FHC Civil Servants of the Year on Friday, November 18, 2022.

In their annual recognition of the immense work of Jamaica’s civil servants, First Heritage Co-Operative Credit Union Limited (FHC) in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service declared their Civil Servants of the Year in a moving ceremony at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.

Simone Turton, Acting Customer Care Officer at the University Hospital of the West Indies; Oliver Morris, Customer Service Officer at the Ministry of Justice and Lennox Wallace, Parish Manager at St James Public Health Services were honoured in the Technical Support, Middle Management, and Management categories respectively.

The three trailblazers each received a cash award of $200,000, a plaque and a citation to immortalise their immense contributions.

An elated Sophia Moulton walked away with the inaugural People’s Choice Award. Moulton is the Director of Ceremonies, Operations and Staff Administration in the Office of the Prime Minister, Chancery & Protocol Unit.

In solidifying its commitment to building community relationships, First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union donated an additional $150,000 towards a community project of choice which will be executed by the three awardees.

“Our civil servants have been serving with courage and doing so from a place of authenticity which has afforded them the capacity to do so with love, and consequently create the legacy they would like to leave. They answered the C.A.L.L. — Courage, Authenticity and Love while leaving a Legacy — to serve,” stated FHC CEO Roxann Linton.

She continued, “The entire FHC family takes great pleasure in celebrating our outstanding civil servants today; and we are highly appreciative of the ongoing partnership which allows us to continue to recognize our civil servants in this special way”.

While congratulating the nominees, Marsha Smith, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service stated, “I believe it is one of the greatest accomplishments of any individual to serve one’s country with integrity, loyalty and dedication. A true patriot is what I see when I look at the hard work, dedication and passion with which you [civil servants] have executed your various duties as public servants and in fact, I count it personally as one of the greatest achievements for your own life to have served in public service”.

In his response on behalf of fellow winners, Lennox Wallace noted, “It is indeed a pleasure to respond on behalf of my colleagues who today are being recognized as champions of the public service. We have worked hard having none of this [the awards] in mind, what we did is just work. I stand here feeling proud of myself and my own achievements and that of my colleagues. We serve as a testament to those coming behind us to continue doing more good, hard work”.

This year marks the 18th year since the implementation of the Award. The Award serves as a significant, tangible recognition of the employees’ work and worth, not just within the Public Service but also as corporate citizens who lend to social development through charitable engagements.

In closing FHC Assistant General Manager Michelle Tracey reiterated FHC’s long-standing commitment to civil servants, government workers, public sector employees and community enrichment.