A pistol seized from alleged bandits during a break in at a building in Barataria early on Monday morning. Photo courtesy TTPS

Two men were shot and wounded after they allegedly pointed guns at police during a robbery at a building in Barataria early on Monday morning.

Police said officers were on patrol at around 2.56 am when they received a report of a robbery at Seventh Avenue, Barataria.

The officers went to the area and saw several men standing near a window.

One of the officers called on the men to stop, but the alleged bandits jumped over the wall of the compound and ran away.

The officers chased the men and called on them to stop again.

One of the alleged bandits turned around and allegedly pointed a gun at the police.

Police shot the man but he continued running. He was arrested nearby.

Another alleged bandit allegedly pointed a gun at the police and was also shot by the officers and fell.

Police arrested the man and seized his gun.

Other officers from the North Eastern Division Task Force were called in and arrested the third man under a nearby house

Police found a number of tools they believe were used to break into the building.