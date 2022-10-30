– Advertisement –

Three individuals are in custody at the Ducos prison in neighbouring Martinique after the French Navy vessel Dumont d’Urville, supported by Dutch air assets, seized 426 kilos of cocaine North of Aruba.

A post on the Forces Armées Aux Antilles Facebook page said the drug bust occurred on October 21.

According to the release, the cocaine was aboard a go-fast boat with no nationality marks.

A total of 14 bales tested positive for the drug, and law enforcement officials took three individuals on board the go-fast boat into custody.

The French navy vessel transported the trio to Martinique, where they made a court appearance and were remanded in custody.

So far, for the year, the French armed forces in the Caribbean have made eight drug busts, amounting to four tons of narcotics.

Headline photo courtesy Forces Armées Aux Antilles Facebook

