About 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, along Manoel Street, Castries, officers attached to the Bicycle Patrol Unit, were conducting an operation, during which a Toyota Yaris was stopped for various traffic related violations.

An ensuing search of the motor vehicle, resulted in the recovery of a 9 mm pistol and four (4) rounds of ammunition.

The three occupants of the vehicle were all arrested by the officers and the motor car was impounded, due to fraudulent registration plates, being operated with expired registration and insurance certificates, as well as being operated by an individual without a valid driver’s licence.

The three suspects remain in police custody pending charging. An update will be provided in due course.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Stock image courtesy Tom Def – Unsplash.com

