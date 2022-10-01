Three men in court for armed robbery on Dorcy Drive
On March 29, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that an armed robbery occurred at a service station on Dorcy Drive, George Town. During that incident, one man allegedly entered the service station carrying a firearm, fired a single shot upward, and demanded cash. He, allegedly, then took a quantity of cash from a customer and fled the location on the motorcycle along with the other man. The RCIPS is now reporting that they have arrested and charged three men in relation to the armed robbery.
The first man, age 31 of Cayman Brac, was arrested on September 23. He was charged with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm, Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. He appeared in court on September 26, and was remanded pending a further appearance.
The second man, age 41 of George Town, was arrested on September 27. He was charged with Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. He appeared in court on September 28 and was remanded pending a further appearance.
The third man, age 25 of West Bay, was arrested on September 29 and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. He was scheduled to appear in court yesterday (September 30).
