The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Three men in court for armed robbery on Dorcy Drive

HSA confirms one COVID death today in Sister Islands

McTaggart files motion for vote of no confidence in the Speaker

CIIPA honours academic achievements of young Caymanians at annual gala

UN body faults ‘piecemeal’ work to end racial discrimination

Public advised of extended delays with Smith Road traffic signal

More bad weather coming off coast of Africa

Tropical Storm Orlene approaches western coast of Mexico

Shots fired Birch Tree Hill, man wounded, dog hit by bullet, dies

Woman charged with fatally mowing down man over cat dispute

On March 29, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that an armed robbery occurred at a service station on Dorcy Drive, George Town. During that incident, one man allegedly entered the service station carrying a firearm, fired a single shot upward, and demanded cash. He, allegedly, then took a quantity of cash from a customer and fled the location on the motorcycle along with the other man. The RCIPS is now reporting that they have arrested and charged three men in relation to the armed robbery.

The first man, age 31 of Cayman Brac, was arrested on September 23. He was charged with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm, Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. He appeared in court on September 26, and was remanded pending a further appearance.

The second man, age 41 of George Town, was arrested on September 27. He was charged with Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. He appeared in court on September 28 and was remanded pending a further appearance.

The third man, age 25 of West Bay, was arrested on September 29 and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. He was scheduled to appear in court yesterday (September 30).

HSA confirms one COVID death today in Sister Islands

Pakistan batter Haider Ali in hospital with viral illness

Tropical Storm Orlene approaches western coast of Mexico

Orlene may intensify as hurricane before making landfall on the Mexican coast

More bad weather coming off coast of Africa

The National Hurricane Center reported on Friday, September 30 that a system has formed off the west coast of Africa and is currently moving westward to west-northwestward over the eastern tropi

McTaggart files motion for vote of no confidence in the Speaker

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon Roy McTaggart, confirmed in a statement that a private member’s motion for a vote of no confidence in the Speaker of Parliament was filed today (September 30, 2022).

Ja’s ex-sprint queen Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.

The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her b

Aerial footage shows extensive damage, flooding in Florida community

Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out pow

Public advised of extended delays with Smith Road traffic signal

Temporary solution to be implemented with the help of police officers monitoring the junction

