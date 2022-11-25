– Advertisement –

About 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022, officers attached to the Special Services Unit (Castries), arrested a male on the Forestiere Bus Stop, on Chisel Street, Castries, for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

During a mobile patrol, the officers had cause to approach the male, who at the time was a passenger on an omnibus.

A search was conducted by officers and a Taurus pistol and five (5) rounds of ammunition were recovered. The individual was promptly arrested by the officers and the firearm and ammunition processed as exhibits.

The thirty-one (31) year old resident of Ti Colon is currently in police custody pending charging. An update will be provided in due course.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo (Stock image).

