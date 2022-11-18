ABCRE Boat Ride – Tian Wynter/ 2018

Tian Winter, former party monarch of Antigua and Barbuda has sent a message to Festivals Minister Michael Browne.

In a social media post Winter addresses allegations relating to an upcoming concert.

Winter said:

Dear Michael Browne,

I received word that you told the promoters for the Burna Boy show who initially had me on the line up that if Tian Winter is a part of it your ministry cannot be involved!

I thought the government had no involvement in this said event? Anyways do God bless you, the money that Gaston say he done give the ministry twice to pay prize monies, try call me for my check !

Remember you came into culture and met me! And even when you’re no longer a minister of anything i’ll still be here!

Respectfully

Tian Winter

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP