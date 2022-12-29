The holiday season is here, and during this time, we look forward to the memorable moments that will be spent with loved ones as we gather to celebrate.

We can also look forward to all the festive events that usually pop up around this time, events that may vary from a group of family and friends gathering for a game night, to a high-end, black-tie dinner.

However, a holiday games night is one that is usually filled with fun and laughter, so here are some tips if you plan on attending one this season.

1 Go all out on the host’s gift

When attending a games night, always pack a gift for the host. One of the most coveted gifts this season has been the Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum Parish Collection.

The appeal of the ‘parish collection’ is that the newly released collector’s item doubles as a conversation piece, likely to spark discourse on the 14 parishes of The Rock.

2 Dress for comfort

Whether the games night will be with a small group of family members or friends, it’s important that you dress the part; comfort is key.

Take the time to choose a comfortable outfit you wear well, and dress for relaxation.

3 Know the address, know the directions

Before venturing off to the venue, be sure that you know exactly where you are going as it is quite easy to get lost when travelling at night.

Make use of technology at your fingertips, and enter the address in Google Maps for ease of access. Requesting a pin, carpooling, or tagging along with another guest are all solid options to ensure you make it in one peace.

Either way, if you’re uncertain of the destination, share your location with close family and friends for accountability.

4 Bring your best games

The key to a great games night is great games.

Unless there’s a strict game guide, or the host is expressly against outsider games, feel free to share your favourite games with the group. Who knows, you may introduce others to new things, which is a win-win for all.

After all, there’s no such thing as too many games on games night.

5 Have a blast!

The best games nights are filled with fun and laughter. So, show up, participate, and relax with your drink of choice, or get creative with a drink-making contest to test the skills of your in-house mixologists.

Whatever you choose, remember you must be 18 years or older to drink and drink responsibly.