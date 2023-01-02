Top 10 most common passwords to leave behind in 2022 (the worst)
Photo credit: iStock/Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn
It’s 2023, which means it’s a great time to start thinking of updating those passwords and making them stronger.
NordPass, a cybersecurity expert, has compiled its list of 2022’s top 200 common passwords, according to research.
Among the interesting facts found was that current events affected passwords last year. The password ‘tinder’ was used over 36,000 times, the password ‘Oscars’ was used over 62,000 times and films and shows like Batman, Encanto and Euphoria were popular.
Photo credit: iStock
Out of the top 200 common passwords from last year, we have narrowed it down for you to the top 10 most common passwords of 2022:
password -time to crack it – <1 second – used 4,929,113 times
123456- time to crack it – <1 second – used 1,523,537 times
123456789- time to crack it – <1 second – used 413,056 times
guest- time to crack it – 10 seconds – used 376,417 times
qwerty- time to crack it – <1 second – used 309,679 times
12345678- time to crack it – <1 second – used 284,946 times
111111- time to crack it – < 1 second-used 229, 047 times
12345- time to crack it-<1 second – used 188,602 times
col123456- time to crack it – 11 seconds – used 140, 505 times
123123- time to crack it- <1 second – used 127, 762 times
So, if your password is among the listed, it is common, which means it’s among the worst and you should probably strengthen your password soon.