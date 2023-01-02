Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Top 10 most common passwords to leave behind in 2022 (the worst)

Soldier dies as jeep collides with trailer in Westmoreland

PNP calls on Gov’t to clear air on CARICOM/Africa Exim Bank agreement

Jamaican celebrates 100th birthday in UK pub

Three people killed in crash on New Year’s Eve identified

Gunman shot dead just minutes into the new year; 2 guns seized

Persons who abscond bail warned of the dangers

Late-night dispute during gambling results in death of Portland man

New Year’s Eve dispute over rent leaves landlord dead, tenant arrested

Woman killed days before New Year in St Thomas

Monday Jan 02

29?C
Lifestyle
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Photo credit: iStock/Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

It’s 2023, which means it’s a great time to start thinking of updating those passwords and making them stronger.

NordPass, a cybersecurity expert, has compiled its list of 2022’s top 200 common passwords, according to research.

Among the interesting facts found was that current events affected passwords last year. The password ‘tinder’ was used over 36,000 times, the password ‘Oscars’ was used over 62,000 times and films and shows like Batman, Encanto and Euphoria were popular.

Photo credit: iStock

Out of the top 200 common passwords from last year, we have narrowed it down for you to the top 10 most common passwords of 2022:

password -time to crack it – <1 second – used 4,929,113 times

123456- time to crack it – <1 second – used 1,523,537 times

123456789- time to crack it – <1 second – used 413,056 times

guest- time to crack it – 10 seconds – used 376,417 times

qwerty- time to crack it – <1 second – used 309,679 times

12345678- time to crack it – <1 second – used 284,946 times

111111- time to crack it – < 1 second-used 229, 047 times

12345- time to crack it-<1 second – used 188,602 times

col123456- time to crack it – 11 seconds – used 140, 505 times

123123- time to crack it- <1 second – used 127, 762 times

So, if your password is among the listed, it is common, which means it’s among the worst and you should probably strengthen your password soon.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Top 10 most common passwords to leave behind in 2022 (the worst)

Jamaica News

Soldier dies as jeep collides with trailer in Westmoreland

Sport

Lure of Lucy set to shine in Fan Appreciation Day feature

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR