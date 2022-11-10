Early 2020, Norman Davis (not his real name), a ground transportation operator in the tourism sector, was enjoying a game of dominoes at his favourite watering hole along the north coast when news broke about concerns relative to Jamaican students in Wuhan, China, where it emerged that the coronavirus had been detected.

His immediate reaction was an expression of hope that the Jamaican Government would move speedily to get the Jamaican students home safely.

At the time, Davis did not foresee the danger that the virus would eventually pose to his livelihood.

And why would he when Jamaica welcomed approximately 4.3 million visitors in 2019, comprising of 2.7 million stopover arrivals and 1.6 million cruise passengers, whose combined spending contributed US$3.64 billion to the destination’s earnings,.

Influenced by the favourable outlook of the sector, the seasoned ground transport operator who has permission to park at a hotel, and also transported cruise ship passengers from the Ocho Rios Pier in St Ann to various attractions, had then recently secured a loan to purchase a newer and more spacious bus.

His troubles started when the rapid global spread of the respiratory disease was affecting millions of persons, killing significant numbers, including in Jamaica, leading to a shutdown of the sector from which he had eked out a living for years.

Davis recounted that although he managed to receive a moratorium from the bank for the loan on his bus, he was still saddled with a myriad of other bills, and had to begin to frequently withdraw from his little savings.

He gave thanks to the Government for the provision of a $25 billion stimulus package to mitigate against the negative impact of COVID-19 on the local economy, which was announced in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke.

Clarke described the package as the “largest fiscal stimulus in Jamaica’s history”.

He then said: “Pumping $25 billion into the economy at a time of uncertainty like this helps to support economic activity in Jamaica.”

Davis said he was appreciative of that initiative, although he did not specify the extent to which he benefitted.

He said after the choppy waters of the COVID pandemic, he could not contain his joy when Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that on June 15, 2020, the national borders would be reopened to non-nationals, that is, visitors.

The Government then implemented new, controlled re-entry protocols, based on a risk assessment of the countries from which persons were seeking to enter Jamaica, and their travel routes into the island.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett (left) and then Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) President, Clifton Reader, on a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination blitz site for tourism workers in Montego Bay, St James during the more active stage of the virus locally.

Davis was further elated by the establishment of Resilient Corridors, which encompassed the majority of the island’s main tourism regions, and provided an opportunity for visitors to enjoy more of the country’s unique offerings, as many coronavirus-compliant attractions, located along the corridors, were authorised for visits by the health authorities.

“I operate a 20-seater bus, but because of the social distance restrictions, some of the time a just five persons mi have in the big bus, but mi glad fi eat a little food. It did better than none at all. Mi could cover some bills,” Davis told Loop News.

He said at one stage he tried to “run the road” with his bus, but was unsuccessful, as there were “more sellers than buyers”.

The sector began to pick up rapidly and as at October of this year, the destination welcomed over two million stopover arrivals for 2022, on the back of strong marketing by the Ministry of Tourism, led by Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett.

“It is truly gratifying to see our arrivals numbers returning to growth in recent months,” said Bartlett in New York recently.

“Having posted our best summer ever on record in 2022, and with arrivals now pacing well through fall, it is a clear demonstration that Jamaica’s tourism sector is indeed resilient, and has a lasting appeal among consumers.

“While we are a small nation compared to many others in the world, our naturally beautiful landscape, unique culture and variety of attractions and accommodations keep Jamaica at the top of travellers’ preferred places to visit.”

Director of Tourism, Donovan White, chimed in: “We are extremely pleased to be among the destinations leading the world in tourism recovery.

“Since reopening in June 2020, we have been making a strong marketing push to ensure that Jamaica remains top of mind among our traditional and emerging source markets. Reaching this new milestone for 2022 is a testament to the success of our efforts and excellent relationships with our travel industry partners.”

At the end of 2022, Jamaica is projecting that it will welcome over three million stopover arrivals and secure total earnings from tourism of over US$3.7 billion.

The destination is also expected to return to 2019 pre-COVID arrival levels in 2023, and remains on track to welcome five million visitors annually by 2025.

To further support the tourism sector’s recovery, Bartlett, White and a team of high-level tourism officials visited for the New York media launch of the Jamaica Tourist Board’s (JTB) new “Come Back” global marketing campaign.

The team travelled to England on Saturday, November 5, to participate in the annual World Travel Market (WTM) London, which showcased the offerings from the biggest travel destinations, accommodation suppliers, airlines and tour operators.

The occasion was also leveraged in relation to the London media launch of the JTB’s “Come Back” marketing campaign.

Tourism Strategist Delano Seiveright, who was a member of the team, argued that the tourism ministry continues relentlessly on its mission to not only reach, but surpass, the arrival and earnings of the pre-COVID era.

Davis, who noted that he has never seen the kind of devastation of the industry that was caused by COVID in his nearly 30 years in the industry, expressed appreciation of the work of the Ministry of Tourism and other stakeholders to realise the kind of recovery that is now being witnessed.

“We give thanks for the return of tourists on both cruise and to hotels. Right now mi life back on track. Is just last week mi get mi US dollar ‘pardner’ draw. Naw tell you how much though,” he quipped.