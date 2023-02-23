Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James has announced plans to construct two Cultural Hubs on Mainland St. Vincent this year.

The Minister says the Hubs to be constructed in Belle Vue and Petit Bordel are among the initiatives of the Government to develop the Creative Arts Sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CULTURAL-HUBS.mp3

Minister James was speaking at the launch of the Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival PRISPAF.

Thirty Schools are expected to participate in the Finals of the Festival this Friday, at the Russell’s Auditorium.

PRISPAF is being co-sponsored by JU-C and the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies Limited