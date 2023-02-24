“Maladministration and bad administration” claims from the Opposition with respect to the Barbados Marketing Inc. (BTMI), the Grantley Adams International Airport and the Ministry of Tourism are being shot down by the current Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament during the second day of the Estimates debate with his ministry under the microscope, the minister used some of his time to respond to a question posed about murmurs in the public domain from the former minister of tourism, under the Freundel Stuart-led Democratic Labour Party, Richard Sealy.

an opportunity will come when we will have to tell the country what we inherited at the Ministry

Noting that it may not be the time to blow the whole topic of where the tourism ministry has come from since 2018, Minister Gooding-Edghill still refuted the former minister’s claims.

He told the members of the Lower House in the earshot of his colleagues in his ministry:

“There will come a time when I get an opportunity to respond to those that want to trouble me… But I say this because an opportunity will come when we will have to tell the country what we inherited at the Ministry of Tourism, what we have done to put this country on a sustainable tourism path and that time will come shortly.”

But he called to light the belief that there was no transparency and accountability under the last administration when Sealy was at the helm.

by way of an Airport Service Charge, put the BTMI on a sustained funding

He said, “No audited financials were ever prepared and laid in this House of Parliament. So if you want to talk about maladministration or bad administration, perhaps he should explain to this country why during his tenure the financial statements were never prepared and never laid. No systems and processes were in place at the BTMI.

“So if he wants to say that, let him say it.”

Minister Gooding-Edghill stressed that it was the St James Central member of parliament who inherited the tourism portfolio in 2018 who had to deal that major discrepancy and those documents.

Furthermore, as it pertained to the BTMI, he added, “They will not tell you but I will tell the country. That it [the BTMI] was underfunded as an SOE [State-Owned Enterprise] and you know how critical the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc is to us as a marketer of the destination. [There was] No funding and the Barbados Labour Party came to office and by way of an Airport Service Charge, put the BTMI on a sustained funding.

“When they [BTMI staff] went to World Travel Market (WTM), the first question was, ‘When are you going to pay your bills? Airlines and operators were asking that question. Today, I can proudly say as a member of the Barbados Labour Party, that when you go to WTM, nobody is asking you about when you are going to settle debts that are overdue. They are actually commending you and want to come and do business with you because this Barbados Labour Party put the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc on a sustainable funding path.”

But he reminded that the goal is still to ultimately move towards a PPP arrangement in order to facilitate the funding.

With regard to the GAIA, the former DLP minister reportedly also took issue with the fact that operations partially ground to a halt because of a runway edge lights circuit fault on the nights of February 14 and February 15. Sealy allegedly purported that in his time the facility was operating well and had all its needs were met.

Minister Gooding-Edghill spoke about the improvements in equipment and infrastructure at the Grantley Adams International Airport as examples of the work done under this current administration.

“All the remedial actions that we have to take and the fact that we are still spending money, I speak to the runway at the Grantley Adams International Airport, but I believe if it was not close to, it was over $100million that we spent to resurface the runway; it was due to, in part, the lack of competence on the former minister’s part because he was minister not only of tourism but of international transport.”