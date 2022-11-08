Tourism Week will be commemorated this year after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The week which will run from December 3rd to 11th 2022 will be celebrated under the theme; One Team One Vision.

The event was recently launched via ABS Tv’s Antigua Barbuda Today Morning Show and partnership amongst government and private tourism stakeholders is evident in the schedule of events.

December 3rd ………………… Service of Thanksgiving

December 4th ………………… Charity Golf Tournament

December 5th………………… You for a Day and School’s Tour

December 6th………………… Tourism Blast Off

December 7th………………… Barbuda Day

December 9th………………… Taste of Wadadli

December 11th ……………… Tourism Awards Gala

Minister of Tourism and Investment the Hon. Charles Fernandez is elated that the activity is once again featured on this year’s calendar as it serves as a celebration of the industry that benefits the entire population and represents 70% of Antigua and Barbuda’s Gross Domestic Product.

Minister Fernandez salutes the partnership that has made this year’s event possible. “Tourism Week 2022 will highlight the success that an engaging partnership between all tourism stakeholders can bring. I salute the AHTA, Antigua Cruise Ports Ltd, National Parks Authority, SJDC, ABTA, and the Ministries of Creative Industries and Innovation and of course Tourism. The tourism week partnership will be a replica of the partnership that ensued to ensure that Antigua and Barbuda’s Tourism Industry rebounded swiftly coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic”, the tourism minister concluded.

For more information on the 2022 Tourism Week slate of activities email [email protected] or call 462-2483.

