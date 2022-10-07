Invest in the Caribbean
Traffic Alert: Collision in Wildey Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Traffic Alert: Collision in Wildey Loop Barbados

Traffic Alert: Collision in Wildey

There is a two-vehicle accident at the Wildey junction with the ABC Highway.

The vehicles are partially impeding traffic coming from B.E.T Hill to Wildey and those travelling along the Barrow section of the ABC Highway from Garfield Sobers roundabout to Wildey.

Drivers are asked to expect extra delays and approach with caution.

