Traffic Alert: Collision in Wildey
There is a two-vehicle accident at the Wildey junction with the ABC Highway.
The vehicles are partially impeding traffic coming from B.E.T Hill to Wildey and those travelling along the Barrow section of the ABC Highway from Garfield Sobers roundabout to Wildey.
Drivers are asked to expect extra delays and approach with caution.
