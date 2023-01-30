Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
MTWW workers on the job along the West coast and in Grazettes once weather permits

Motorists and commuters travelling along the West coast may experience traffic delays as road marking works get underway from today, Monday, January 30, 2023.

According to the road works update for the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Water Resources (MTWW), crews will continue repainting pedestrian crossings along Highway 1.

The personnel will be along the section from Appleby Gardens to Holetown, St James.

In addition, crews, will also repaint junctions and stop lines in Long Gap between Grazettes and Spooner’s Hill from Monday to Thursday, 6 pm to 4 am weather permitting.

