Traffic Alert: Repainting crossings, junctions 6pm to 4am this week
Future judges, DPPs, Auditors General under Integrity law if passed
No robbery at KFC branch, reports BPS
BDFSP return to sports with victory in the BFA Premier League
Fenty Kids in the works? Rihanna trademarks children’s clothing brand
Central Bank of Barbados Governor to demit office month-end
Super Sunday in the BFA Premier League
Goals galore in BFA Premier League
Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols
WATCH: Casket builder nails rally driver friend’s last request
MTWW workers on the job along the West coast and in Grazettes once weather permits
2 hrs ago
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Motorists and commuters travelling along the West coast may experience traffic delays as road marking works get underway from today, Monday, January 30, 2023.
According to the road works update for the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Water Resources (MTWW), crews will continue repainting pedestrian crossings along Highway 1.
The personnel will be along the section from Appleby Gardens to Holetown, St James.
In addition, crews, will also repaint junctions and stop lines in Long Gap between Grazettes and Spooner’s Hill from Monday to Thursday, 6 pm to 4 am weather permitting.