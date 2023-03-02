Traffic changes for Sandy Lane Gold Cup
Motorists travelling along the south coast are warned of possible traffic congestion this weekend due to the Sandy Lane Gold Cup 2023, which will be held at the Historic Garrison Savannah on Saturday, March 4.
The Barbados Police Service says general vehicular traffic flow on the Garrison Road will be restricted to one way only; from Dalkeith towards Hastings, with motorists keeping the Savannah to their right at all times. However, public service vehicles will have normal access.
Vehicles will not be allowed to park or remain stationary on the following roads except for the purpose of setting down or picking up passengers:
Garrison Road, Garrison Hill, Dalkeith Road, Dalkeith Hill, Dayrells Road, Bay Street, Hastings Road.
Parking is permitted on the grass areas on the circumference of the Savannah but not on sidewalks.
No parking will be allowed in front of any area along the track designated for entry of horses or vehicles onto the Savannah.