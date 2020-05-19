Top 10 Beaches In Latin And Central America Suitable For Children

Compiled By Elizabeth Skinner

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. May 19, 2020: Summer holidays are around the corner and if you are still planning to travel across Latin and Central America with your family despite the pandemic, here is a list of the 10 best beaches you can visit that are suitable for children:

Placencia

Placencia found in Belize is a great place to visit with children that love being in the water because they can have some snorkeling fun in the ocean.

Manuel Antonio

In Costa Rica, children enjoy being on the Manuel Antonio beach because of activities such as riding horses and ATVs.

El Paredon

El Paredon is a great destination for adventurous families and is very beautiful with crystal clear waters.

Utia

Utia Beach in Honduras is perfect for your children to swim around because it does not have heavy waves.

Montezuma

Montezuma in Costa Rica is a peaceful beach boasting with a great local culture experience your children will enjoy.

Mal Pais Beach

Mal Pais Beach, located in Costa Rica, is very suitable for older children who know how to surf because it has a great tide.

Playa El Coco

Playa El Coco is a wide beach giving children enough room to run around and build sandcastles.

South Water Caye

South Water Caye is a great beach for children to play in the sand and swim around the shoreline.

Bendita Beach – Cartagena

Bendita Beach in Colombia boasts with calm seas and almost no waves, rendering it safe for children to swim.

Ilha Grande

Ilha Grande is a beautiful beach located in Brazil. It is very safe and clean for children to have a great time.

The bottom line

If you are traveling to Latin or Central America and would love to have a great time with your kids, these beaches will help accomplish that. They are perfect for a summer holiday vacation as a family and are safe all around the year.

