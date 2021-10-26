Countdown Begins To US’ Vaccinated Travelers Only Rule

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHIGNTON, D.C., Fri. Oct. 26, 2021: As of Nov. 8th, only vaccinated international travelers will be allowed into the U.S.

U.S. State Department Spokesperson, Ned Price, reiterated the new rule Monday thatthe White House and CDC has announced. All foreign national air travelers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the US.

“This policy prioritizes public health, protecting U.S. citizens and residents as well as those who come to visit us,” Price said. “Because it puts public health first, exceptions to this policy will be extremely limited: including children under 18 and certain individuals in countries where vaccines are not yet readily accessible.”

The updated travel guidelines also include new protocols around testing. For those who are vaccinated, the testing requirement remains three days before their flight.

See more details at COVID-19 Traveler Information at state.gov and at cdc.gov.