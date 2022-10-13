The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) alongside The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries collaborated on a tree planting exercise under the theme “Feed the Future “at Green Bay Primary School .

The objective of this exercise is to encourage young people to plant trees but more specifically fruit trees, as it will aid in becoming self- sustaining and improve their health.

Mrs. Vashti Ramsey-Casimir, Senior Tourism Officer responsible for Sustainable Tourism Development within the Ministry of Tourism and Investment in her remarks reminded us that we depend on nature for our health and wellness and that we all have a role to play in maintaining a healthy environment and preserving our heritage and culture.

Canada’s Director of Tourism Ag. Tameka Wharton and leader of the ABTA Wellness Strategic team said this activity “reinforces the importance of maintaining a sustainable Tourism offering, which reaches into the community whilst promoting the destination. Visiting travel advisors, who arrived on Saturday’s first flight back with Air Canada and its tour operator of Air Canada Vacations, assisted with planting the trees in the presence of the school’s principal, teachers and students. Principal of Green Bay Primary School, Ms. Temeka Christian, welcomed the initiative with open arms. The ABTA will continue to engage schools, community centres, and others to plant trees and raise awareness about the environment.

ABOUT THE ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA TOURISM AUTHORITY

The Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority is a statutory body dedicated to realizing the tourism potential of Antigua & Barbuda by promoting the twin island state as a unique, quality tourist destination with the overall objective of increasing visitor arrivals thereby providing sustainable economic growth.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is headquartered in St. John’s Antigua, where regional marketing is directed.

The Authority has three offices overseas in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada.

ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

Antigua (pronounced An-tee’ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea.

The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches – one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark.

Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival.

Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away.

Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP