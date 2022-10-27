Trident ID card registration at centres ends October 29
The Electoral Department advises the public that registration for the Trident ID card will come to an end at the 13 registration centres across the island, this Saturday October 29.
Effective Monday, October 31, registration services will be available only at the Electoral Department Warrens Tower II, Warrens, St. Michael, or via the online portal at trident.gov.bb. However, collection of the Trident ID card will continue from the 13 centres.
Persons are reminded that if they do not receive a call informing them that their card is ready for collection, they should telephone 536-2343 or 535-4800 before visiting the collection centre.
The centres will be open, Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm. A list of collection centres and additional information may be obtained at trident.gov.bb.
