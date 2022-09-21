Sports

This TKR fan dressed as famous super hero character Hulk for the Hero CPL T20 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St St Lucia Kings, on Sunday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder captured these fan action images, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, over the last weekend.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ hosted the Jamaica Tallawahs on Saturday and took on the St Lucia Kings, on Sunday, at the southern venue as part of the 2023 edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament.

Trinbago Knight Riders fan celebrates a wicket against the Jamaica Talllawahs during the CPL match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Saturday. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

A fan dressed as former US president Donald Trump at the Hero Caribbean Premier League match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Kings at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Tarouba, on Sunday. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Blue devils and moko jumbies were part of the festivities, on Sunday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, for the Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 match between TKR and the St Lucia Kings. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

The youngsters came out, on Sunday, to support their favourite Caribbean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders for the T20 match between TKR and St Lucia Kings, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. – Photo by Lincoln Holder