(From left) Rueanna Haynes, director of Climate Analytics Caribbean, Kishan Kumarsingh, head of the Multilateral Agreements Unit of the Ministry of Planning & Development and Pennelope Beckles, Minister of Planning and Development. – MINISTRY OF PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT

THE Ministry of Planning and Development, along with the UN Development Programme and Climate Analytics Caribbean, held a workshop in anticipation of next month’s climate summit, titled Prelude to COP27: How Trinidad and Tobago Can Lead the Region In Raising Resiliency.

The 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) climate summit will be held in Egypt from November 6-18.

In a press release, the ministry said climate and environment stakeholders discussed “country priorities” at the first-ever national consultation.

“As a small island developing state, Trinidad and Tobago is considered a country that is among the world’s most vulnerable to severe climate change impacts.

“Of particular concern for this country at COP27 will be the role of just transition in implementing decisions, mitigation, adaptation, climate finance, and loss and damage.”

The workshop, held on Wednesday, was led by line minister Pennelope Beckles.

She said for TT, the decisions to be made at COP27 must help the country further its national implementation efforts “to tackle the climate crisis.

“We are advancing our national efforts with targeted adaptation interventions as well as initiatives such as increasing fines for illegal timbering and oil pollution.

“These are complemented by incentives for renewable energy expansion and the construction of the 112-megawatt solar photovoltaic system which is set to begin next year.”

She said the ministry is finalising a “just transition policy” to ensure TT can benefit from “the inevitable global energy transition whilst ensuring that none of our citizens are left behind.

“Our discussions today will put us in good stead to ensure that the national delegation to the conference can secure tangible benefits to TT in line with national priorities.”

Rueanna Haynes, director of Climate Analytics Caribbean, said accelerating this transition is important to “safeguard societal welfare and achieve climate goals.

“This national consultation has been imperative to creating an informative platform to bring the critical climate issues affecting us as a small island developing state to the fore.”