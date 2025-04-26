News Americas, New York, NY, April 26, 2025: The Trinidad and Tobago-born, University of the West Indies-trained Chief Medical Examiner of the State of Delaware, Dr. Gary L. Collins, has been confirmed to conduct the autopsy on 11-year-old Guyanese pre-teen Adrianna Younge, whose tragic death has sent shockwaves across Guyana and the global Guyanese diaspora.

Dr. Collins, a highly respected forensic pathologist, was selected following the Younge family’s request for an independent post-mortem examination to ensure transparency and impartiality. With a distinguished career that includes serving as Deputy Chief Medical Examiner for the City of Philadelphia, Dr. Collins has certified the manner and cause of death in over 4,000 cases. He completed his medical education at the University of the West Indies before advancing his training at the University of South Florida and Drexel University College of Medicine. He is board-certified in anatomic, clinical, and forensic pathology.

As second-in-command of Delaware’s Medical Examiner’s Office for the past two years, Dr. Collins has supervised forensic operations, collaborating closely with investigators and autopsy technicians. His extensive experience and impeccable credentials bring renewed hope for a thorough, transparent process.

The autopsy is set to be conducted on Monday. Younge had disappeared during a family outing at the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, on Wednesday. Despite intensive searches that day, her body was not discovered until Thursday morning, floating in the hotel’s pool. The shocking discovery, coupled with visible signs of violence on her body, has fueled nationwide protests and calls for justice.

President Irfaan Ali, addressing the grieving family directly, reaffirmed his administration’s full commitment to transparency. “All of us want the truth, and that is the only thing I’m interested in,” he said during his second visit to the Younge family, emphasizing that all their requests regarding the autopsy would be honored.

The Guyana Police Force has pledged cooperation and confirmed that both the independent pathologist and a police-appointed medical examiner will be present during the procedure. The police also announced that former Region Three Police Commander Khalid Mandall has been sent on leave as investigations intensify.

Public outrage escalated Thursday after irate villagers set fire to the Double Day Hotel and the home of its owner, underscoring long-standing frustrations tied to previous incidents at the property. The discovery of Adrianna’s body – with visible injuries – has revived chilling memories of a similar unsolved death at the same hotel over a decade ago.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and tracking a vehicle of interest as the investigation continues. Meanwhile, the Younge family and the broader Guyanese community await answers, hopeful that with Dr. Collins’ independent expertise, the truth surrounding Adrianna’s tragic death will soon come to light.