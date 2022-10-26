Home Business TRINIDAD-ENERGY-Trinidad wants a role for natural gas in energy and food security TRINIDAD-ENERGY-Trinidad wants a role for natural gas in energy and food security By - October 26, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Cana News Business Post Content Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR GUYANA-ENERGY-More oil discoveries in Guyana CARIBBEAN-TRADE-CARICOM signs agreement with African Export-Import Bank Caribbean Entrepreneur Makes Inc 5000 List Of Fastest Growing Businesses In The USA