News Americas, New York, NY, February 24, 2025: Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector is set to receive a major boost, with an estimated US$1.08 billion in capital expenditure from contracts awarded in the country’s most recent upstream licensing rounds.

T&T Energy Minister Stuart Young, speaking at a local industry event, emphasized that this significant investment is expected to drive a surge in domestic upstream activity over the next five years.

Shallow Water and Onshore Investments to Strengthen Energy Sector

The bulk of the funding—more than US$1 billion—will come from the shallow water licensing round, with first gas production expected between 2029 and 2036, according to Minister Young.

Production sharing contracts (PSCs) for these offshore blocks were awarded to:

✅ EOG Resources Trinidad – Blocks NCMA 4(a) and Lower Reverse L

✅ BP Exploration Operating – Block NCMA2

✅ BG International – Block U(c)

Meanwhile, an additional US$84.3 million will be invested in onshore developments, with contracts awarded for the Aripero, Buenos Ayres, Charuma, Cipero, and St. Mary’s blocks.

Expanding Opportunities: Deepwater Licensing and Venezuela Collaboration

To further expand energy production, the Trinidad and Tobago government has launched a new bidding round for 26 deepwater blocks as part of its ongoing efforts to attract foreign investment.

Additionally, Minister Young highlighted progress on cross-border projects with the Nicolas Maduro government in Venezuela, particularly the Dragon and Manakin-Cocuina fields.

“Work is currently in progress to achieve a final investment decision for the Dragon gas project, with first gas targeted for 2027. Meanwhile, seismic data review for Manakin-Cocuina is expected to be completed by the third quarter of this year,” Young stated.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing these projects in partnership with Venezuela and key energy stakeholders, emphasizing their importance for regional energy security.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Energy Future

With over $1 billion in new energy investments, deep water exploration opportunities, and cross-border collaborations with controversial Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago is positioning itself for a new era of energy sector growth. These developments will not only boost domestic production but also reinforce the country’s role as a key energy supplier in the Caribbean and beyond.