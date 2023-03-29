Dr. Basil Springer

Basil Springer Column (FEBRUARY 26, 2023)

The economies of the Caribbean are heavily dependent on tourism.

Trinidad and Tobago’s (T&T) economy, unlike that of most of the English-speaking Caribbean countries, has been led by growth in the petroleum and petrochemical industries.

The major annual tourism event, our Carnival extravaganza, has just concluded successfully after an absence of three years brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Carnival 2023 was an event to be remembered. Plans are already afoot by the organizers and revellers for an even bigger and better event in 2024.

Other major events such as the Caribbean Premier League, the North American spring break season, and the Christmas season, which merges seamlessly into Carnival, make up the core of our existing tourism product.

Tobago is branded separately as a traditional destination, featuring beaches, water sports, diving and glorious bird life.

I asked myself this year, not for the first time: Why is it that the talent displayed primarily during the traditional Carnival season is not leveraged perennially?

I am not referring to the “unique parade of bands” on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, but to potential year-round events featuring calypso, soca, chutney, pan, brass, extempo, comedy, heritage, food, culture, hiking, museums, national trust and other tours about people and places of historic Trinidad & Tobago. All of this could be promoted and shared with the rest of the world.

Residents, stayover and cruise tourists, returning residents and the wider Caribbean Diaspora are all part of a captive market for these products and services year-round. Surely this is a missed economic opportunity.

We can attempt to correct this as follows: