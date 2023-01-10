L-R: Linton Trotman, Damion Singh, and Sheldon King

A security officer and two other persons have been remanded to prison for allegedly stealing over $3 million worth of firearms and ammunition from the Radar Security and Supplies Company of Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

Carlton Dameon Singh, also called ‘Fat boy’, 34, of Independence Boulevard Albouystown, Georgetown; Sheldon King, also called ‘Noel’, 47, a security officer of Cooper Street Albouystown Georgetown; and Linton ‘Dundie’ Trotman, 29, of North East La Penitence, Georgetown, were arraigned for this alleged offence before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Tuesday at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that between December 25 and 26, 2022 at Carmichael Street, Georgetown, they stole a number of firearms and a quantity of ammunition valued at $3,763,000, the property of the owner of Radar Security and Supplies Company, Adepemo Peters.

On Sunday, January 8, one of these suspects took detectives to an Albouystown location, where four of the stolen guns were discovered — three .32 calibre and one 9mm calibre. This comes days after five persons were taken into custody for questioning in relation to the disappearance of the weapons. Among those was that mastermind of this alleged heist, a security official.

It was reported that detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters made the breakthrough in the case after one of the suspects led investigators to a location in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown where two of the 11 stolen weapons were recovered.

Two employees of the Radar Security and Supplies entity had been taken into Police custody in December after six firearms and a quantity of ammunition were allegedly stolen from the entity between Christmas and Boxing Day (two single-barrel shotguns, four 9mm Taurus pistols, and five Taurus .32 pistols).

Also missing were twenty-five 12-gauge cartridges; 538 rounds of .32 ammunition, and 18 rounds of 9mm ammunition. It was further reported that the firm’s Chief Security Officer, a 72-year-old resident of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, claimed that he had checked the firearms on Christmas Day and everything was intact.

However, at 18:30h on Boxing Day, a 65-year-old ‘Weapons Training Officer’ from Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD) visited the location and met a 57-year-old security guard from Tucville, Georgetown, who was on duty.

The weapons training officer observed that the door to the office was not secured, but was rather left ajar. He then entered the office, where he observed that the padlocks on the strongbox were cut off, the chain that secured the firearms was also cut, and the firearms mentioned were missing. However, two other shotguns were left in the strong box.

The Training Officer claimed that he then informed the owner of the security service of his findings. Detectives were summoned to the office, and they observed that the padlocks and chain had indeed been cut. The two shotguns were removed from the strong box and lodged. The office was checked, but there was no sign of breakage.

The 57-year-old security guard was questioned, and he claimed that at 17:00h on Boxing Day, he took over duty from a 36-year-old security guard from Paradise Housing Scheme, ECD, who had handed over the key for the said office that housed the strongbox. He claimed that he did not check the office door, nor did he go into the office.

He was arrested, and a search was carried out at his home, but nothing was found.

Checks were made for the 36-year-old security guard at his stated address at Paradise, ECD, but no one was seen at the house, which seems to have been abandoned.

The training officer was also arrested and questioned, and his home was searched, but nothing was found.