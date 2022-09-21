Trooper bashes some entertainers for no show at Merciless’ funeral
Trooper speaks out after Funeral Service for Merciless
Veteran producer, Ricky Trooper has lashed out at several artistes for not turning up at the funeral service of late dancehall artiste Leonard ‘Merciless’ Bartley.
Bartley was laid to rest Saturday, September 17 at St Gabriel’s Anglican Church Hall on Church Street in May Pen, Clarendon.
He was 51.
Scores of people from all walks of life came out to pay their final respects.
But at the end of the service Trooper said he was disappointed that more entertainers did not turn out.
Merciless was found dead at a motel off Beechwood Avenue, St Andrew on July 19, hours after he complained of not feeling well.
