Tropical depression 12, which formed west of the Cabo Verde Islands Tuesday evening, is expected to be short-lived.

According to the US National Hurricane Centre (US NHC), at 5pm AST (2100 UTC), the centre of tropical depression 12 was located near latitude 14.9 north, longitude 30.5 west.

The depression is moving toward the north-west near 12 miles per hour (19 km/h). A fairly constant motion toward the north-west or north-northwest is expected through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days, but the depression has some potential to become a tropical storm Tuesday night or on Wednesday.

The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night.