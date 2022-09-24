The eighth Atlantic named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season has formed- Tropical Storm Hermine- adding to the various systems already being monitored in the region.

The US National Hurricane Center (US NHC) in its 5 pm update said Hermine was located about 290 miles North East of the Cabo Verde islands.

Some strengthening is possible through tomorrow, with weakening expected on Sunday, and Hermine could become a remnant low on Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the centre.

Hermine is forecast to produce 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100 mm) of rain, with isolated totals of 6 inches (150 mm), over the Canary Islands through this weekend. This rainfall could cause some flash flooding in areas of higher terrain.

NHC Key Messages for Tropical Depression Nine

Tropical Depression Nine

The government of the Cayman Islands has issued a Hurricane Watch for the Cayman Islands, including Grand Cayman, Little Cayman, and Cayman Brac. The government of Jamaica has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Jamaica.

The NHC in its 5 pm update said Tropical Depression Nine was located about 430 miles ESE of Kingston, Jamaica and about 930 miles SE of Havana, Cuba.

A westward motion is expected to begin tonight and continue through Saturday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest and north-northwest on Sunday and Monday. On the forecast track, the centre of the cyclone is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea through Saturday, pass south of Jamaica on Saturday night and Sunday, and approach the Cayman Islands on Sunday night and early Monday.

Hurricane Fiona

A powerful Fiona is expected to bring Hurricane conditions to Atlantic Canada tonight. At 5 pm, Fiona was located about 370 miles SSE of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Fiona is moving toward the north-northeast near 40 mph (65 km/h). A slower north-northeast or northward motion is expected through Sunday. On the forecast track, the centre of Fiona will approach Nova Scotia later today, move across Nova Scotia and into the Gulf of St Lawrence on Saturday, and then across Labrador and over the Labrador Sea by late Sunday.

Tropical Storm Gaston

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Flores and Corvo in the western Azores, Faial, Pico, Sao Jorge, Graciosa and Terceira in the central Azores. On the forecast track, the centre of Gaston will move near or over portions of the Azores through early Saturday.