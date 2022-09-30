Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Tropical Storm Orlene approaches western coast of Mexico

Shots fired Birch Tree Hill, man wounded, dog hit by bullet, dies

Woman charged with fatally mowing down man over cat dispute

Aerial footage shows extensive damage, flooding in Florida community

After Ian, Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients

CIMA extends deadline for submission of AML surveys

Smith Road traffic signal remains down due to CUC line incident

Support seniors and Meals on Wheels on Dress Down Day, Friday, Sept 30

East End Heritage Day postponed

DEH operations resume after passage of hurricane Ian

Orlene may intensify as hurricane before making landfall on the Mexican coast

Tropical Storm Orlene

(image: CBS Austin Storm Tracker, Tropics Tracker)

The National Hurricane Center advised that Tropical Storm Orlene has formed near Mexico.

As of this Friday morning (September 30, 2022), Tropical Storm Orlene was displaying maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was just under 300 miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.

Tropical Storm Orlene may strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Mexican coast and continues to move northwestward.

Tropical Storm Orlene projected track (image: Storm Pulse)

Based on the forecast, such strengthening may mean that Orlene may be a category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall on the Mexican coast.

While there are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect, interests on the coast of western Mexico are encouraged to monitor the storm as large swells causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are expected along the coast of southwestern Mexico and south of the Baja California peninsula by this weekend.

