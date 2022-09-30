Tropical Storm Orlene approaches western coast of Mexico
Shots fired Birch Tree Hill, man wounded, dog hit by bullet, dies
Woman charged with fatally mowing down man over cat dispute
Aerial footage shows extensive damage, flooding in Florida community
After Ian, Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients
CIMA extends deadline for submission of AML surveys
Smith Road traffic signal remains down due to CUC line incident
Support seniors and Meals on Wheels on Dress Down Day, Friday, Sept 30
East End Heritage Day postponed
Orlene may intensify as hurricane before making landfall on the Mexican coast
12 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Orlene
(image: CBS Austin Storm Tracker, Tropics Tracker)
The National Hurricane Center advised that Tropical Storm Orlene has formed near Mexico.
As of this Friday morning (September 30, 2022), Tropical Storm Orlene was displaying maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was just under 300 miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Orlene may strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Mexican coast and continues to move northwestward.
Tropical Storm Orlene projected track (image: Storm Pulse)
Based on the forecast, such strengthening may mean that Orlene may be a category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall on the Mexican coast.
While there are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect, interests on the coast of western Mexico are encouraged to monitor the storm as large swells causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are expected along the coast of southwestern Mexico and south of the Baja California peninsula by this weekend.
More From
Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out pow
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, just before 12:15am today (September 29) police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a repor
Life-threatening storm surge, swells, heavy rain and dangerous flash flooding expected
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday.
Hannah Star Esser, 20, w
According to the US Geological Survey and the Cuban National Seismological Service, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred on Saturday around 4pm, just 51 km southwest of Niquero, Cuba.
The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) is informing relevant entities registered with CIMA that the deadline to submit surveys to help CIMA assess money laundering, terrorist financing and proli