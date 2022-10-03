News

The TT Meteorological Service is monitoring an active tropical wave to the east of the Windward Islands.

In a release on Sunday, it said there are no alerts, watches or warnings in effect for TT.

The Met Office said the National Hurricane Centre has given this tropical wave a low (20 per cent) chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in 48 hours and a low (30 per cent) chance of development in five days.

It said whether or not the wave develops into a cyclone, it would cause moist and unstable conditions over the islands.

“Trinidad and Tobago would experience cloudy skies with intermittent periods of showers and a medium-to-high chance of thunderstorm activity. These conditions can persist from the middle of this week and into the start of the weekend due to the approach and passage of this tropical wave.”

The Met Office said it would continue to monitor the tropical wave and will issue and update at noon on Monday or earlier if the situation warrants.