Update: Tuesday,September 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM

The Barbados Meteorological Services continues to closely monitor the progress of a Tropical wave located near 54W south of 14N at 12 noon today.

Current Situation:

Over the past 12 hours, satellite imagery continued to show a large area of disorganised convection associated with the system tracking westward at around 10 to 15 knots (20 to 30 km/h).

Intensity and track Forecast:

Current model guidance is in agreement with a track south of Barbados during the day on Wednesday.

Rapid intensification of the system is unlikely as it approaches Barbados and the southern Windward islands. However, further analysis suggests some slow development as the system moves into the Caribbean Sea by the end of the week.

With Barbados on the northern fringe of the activity, there is the possibility of one to three inches of rainfall as the wave affects the island from Wednesday. Winds are likely to be between 20 to 25 knots (35 to 45 km/h) with higher gusts possible during heavy shower activity. An additional one to two inches of rainfall are possible as activity trailing the wave persists across the island into Thursday, September 22, 2022.

The next update will be at 6 pm today, Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

