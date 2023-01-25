“Fifty Years of Tenacity”. That’s the theme under which the Troumaca Ontario Secondary School is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year.

Principal of the School Christopher Sampson says a series of events will be held throughout the year to mark this very significant milestone.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/SAMPSON-ACTIVITIES.mp3

The commemorative launching of the activities was held this morning at the school.

Principal Sampson says the School has a student population of 221.