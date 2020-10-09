Trump’s America – Episode # 191 – Super Spreader

By Arthur Piccolo

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 9, 2020: It’s been a BIZARRE four years, and after the first debate for which Trump received his first ever Academy Award (from me) for “worst debate performance in American history,” you thought it could not get more BIZARRE …..

But this is Whacko PRESIDENT Donald Trump!!!

The only person capable of making Joe Biden look like a great choice.

And Monday evening, Trump just got more BIZARRE …

In his Evita moment on The White House balcony.

I realize he has trouble dealing with his upcoming DEFEAT but still …

First, let me take time for a quick thank you to all the Gods, whichever God (s) you choose. All Americans should be eternally grateful they are NOT Donald Trump! That would be the ultimate punishment, worse than Hell.

Now back to Monday evening at The White House. BIZARREGATE!

Donald Trump has proven better (sic) than any President in all of American history, that ANYONE can become President.

So, all you Crazies out there …

There is hope for anyone over 35, which means FEAR for the rest of us!

I have ignored Trump most weeks even though this is Trump’s America since I don’t want to to waste my readers time telling them what they already know.

But ….

Now we are getting down to the Nitty Gritty!

Election Day is less than a month away and there is no higher priority for America today than DEFEATING Donald Trump and saving America from 4 more years of the most BIZARRO Presidency in American history.

Trump made it crystal clear Monday night just how far gone he is. He had a chance to possibly rescue his campaign as a result of having COVID-19. Instead, he made a Marx Brothers comedy of his return to The White House.

Everyone in America should be chanting: NO MORE YEARS!

With Trump’s performance Monday night, he became even more the SUPER spreader of lies and misinformation about COVID-19, flaunting reality by proclaiming COVID-19 is not a threat that we must not “fear” it.

Does he believe over 200,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 so far, killed themselves because they feared COVID-19? This coming from a Class A Hypocrite, getting the best treatment any human has ever received for COVID-19. Treatment none of us can even dream of ever receiving.

If Trump does not “fear” COVID-19, why didn’t he refuse any and all treatment for COVID-19? Why not? Because he is the biggest hypocrite in America.

Then when we might have thought it could not get any worse, Trump rips off his face mask in front of the nation, standing on The White House balcony; telling everyone by this action – only fools and cowards wear masks.

I am sure President Trump made himself a SUPER-Hero with that gesture in Hasidic communities in New York City and upstate New York, who refuse to wear masks and are now spreading COVID-19 in their communities and beyond but rioting and attacking those who support masks.

Imagine if Trump had done the exact opposite of what he did Monday night. Imagine if Trump stood in front of the America people and said to all of us …

“Now that I have COVID-19, I have come to realize the danger of this disease. What if I had not received the best and most expensive treatment anyone has ever received for COVID-19? Worse still, that I am very fat and so old, I could have dies from COVID-19 if I was one of you and not President.

“I want everyone to know I am a new Donald Trump in regard to COVID-19. You will always see me wearing a face mask whenever I am not completely alone in The White House and outside the White House. I will tell everyone, over and over again, wear a face mask even inside The White House!

“I will issue a proclamation decreeing that all Americans in all 50 states, Washington, DC, and American territories wear face masks outside their homes under penalty of law. I will proclaim that anyone who works for the President or any federal agencies ,who does not follow this protocol, will be subject to dismissal. I will order everyone in America’s great military they must wear face masks at all times with very rare exceptions.

“Likewise, I will insist on Congress approving and I will immediately sign, a second pandemic economic relief bill and make it the law of the land. Most of all, I will work harder than anyone to make sure we defeat COVID-19.

“If any American thinks I have not worked hard enough watch me now!”

President Trump will do NONE of this of course. And that is why Trump must go.

NO MORE YEARS! NO MORE YEARS! TRUMP MUST GO!

(This series dedicated in honor of the late Liu Xiaobo & Jamal Khashoggi)

EDITOR’S NOTE: About The Writer: Arthur Piccolo is a professional writer and commentator and often writes about Latin America for New Americas.