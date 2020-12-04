Trump’s America – Episode # 199 – Republicans’ NYSE Cash Machine In Lower Manhattan

By Arthur Piccolo

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 4, 2020: How stupid are New Yorkers, who are overwhelming progressive Democrats?

HOW STUPID? This episode will clearly tell you.

U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler is the RICHEST member of Congress for only ONE reason. She is married to Jeffrey Sprecher, the MAJOR owner of the New York Stock Exchange. Which is why he and she are so very, very RICH.

READ ALL ABOUT IT in the article “Oligarch of the Month: Kelly Loeffler” in a November issue of The New Republic and many other publications.

Forbes estimates these two GEORGIA REPUBLICAN Big Wigs are worth at least $800 million. ALL of it from the company they largely own – known as ICE – which owns the New York Stock Exchange, its primary asset.

If they have not already, they will soon join the Billionaires Club.

First of all, let’s start calling the so-called New York Stock Exchange by its REAL name – the GEORGIA REPUBLICAN’S STOCK EXCHANGE. The so-called New York Stock Exchange is now a MAJOR funding and political power source for the REPUBLICAN Party in Georgia and nationally.

This is the problem – the very, very, very BIG problem.

Seven years ago, a dedicated rich Georgia REPUBLICAN named Jeffrey Sprecher bought the New York Stock Exchange and it has been making him richer and richer each year. Sprecher went from being an important Georgia REPUBLICAN to a very, very important Georgia REPUBLICAN.

Sprecher has contributed millions upon millions to both the Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Party and many, many individual Republican candidates since buying the New York Stock Exchange.

The New York Stock Exchange has been very good for the Republican Party and is now more than ever. Enter Kelly Loeffler ……

Kelly Loeffler won the lottery big time when she married the very rich Jeffrey Sprecher. If not for that union, no one would have ever heard of Kelly Loeffler. Most important of all, there is no way on Earth Loeffler would have ever been named the U.S. Senator from Georgia to fill out the unexpired term of another U.S. Senator, who retired during his term.

Pure and simple rich – REPUBLICAN Big Wig Jeffrey Sprecher BOUGHT the U.S. Senate seat for his very fortunate wife, Kelly Loeffler.

Kelly Loeffler and the other REPUBLICAN U.S. Senator from Georgia, David Perdue, are the reasons this episode of Trump’s America is devoted to them, Sprecher and the so-called New York Stock Exchange.

The fate of Congress, President Biden, and some say the United States itself, will be decided in Georgia in early January 2021. Unless you have been self-quarantined from all news sources since Election Day, you know that both Republican U.S. Senators from Georgia are in run-off special elections against their DEMOCRATIC opponents on January 5, 2021.

On Election Day, Loeffler’s Democratic challenger, Rev. Raphael Warnock, convincingly beat Loeffler. And in any other state, he would now become U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock in January 2021. EXCEPT IN GEORGIA, where if the candidate who does not get over 50% of the vote must run again against their opponent in a run-off election.

Likewise, U.S. Senator David Perdue and his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff. The result of these elections will decide whether Republicans or Democrats control the U.S. Senate for the next 2 years, with President Joe Biden in The White House. These two elections could not be more important. You can call them the most important U.S. Senate races in American history.

President Joe Biden will not be able to change America for the much better if these two Republicans win, because if they do, Republicans remain in control of the Senate and will be able to BLOCK much of what President-elect Biden has promised to do. If both Democrats win, America wins. And we win in New York.

SO THEN WHY DO NEW YORKERS have a GEORGIA Republican MONEY MACHINE in the very heart of New York City at Wall Street and Broad Street in Lower Manhattan? Because New Yorkers are stupid?

ANSWER … for NO good reason. It is a SUCKER deal for New York and Lower Manhattan. And it gets even worse. The headquarters of NYSE is not in New York City; it is in Atlanta, Georgia of course – the home and headquarters of REPUBLICANS Jeffery Sprecher and Kelly Loeffler.

It gets worse. Lower Manhattan must endure permanently blocked streets and ugly barricades all over Lower Manhattan to protect this REPUBLICAN Stock Exchange in our midst. It gets worse. NYSE is a fully electronic stock exchange. The only reason for the stock exchange building here is as a marketing scam for Jeffrey Sprecher, where VIPS and corporate executives come to ring a make-believe bell and get lots of media attention doing so.

It is time to GET RID of Jeffrey Sprecher, Kelly Loeffler and KICK the REPUBLICAN NYSE out of Lower Manhattan and New York City. Take back the historic building they have stolen and free our streets from them.

Do so, and FREE New York City from REPUBLICAN oppression.

(This series dedicated in honor of the late Liu Xiaobo & Jamal Khashoggi)

EDITOR’S NOTE: About The Writer: Arthur Piccolo is a professional writer and commentator and often writes about Latin America for New Americas.