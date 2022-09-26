The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass

TS Ian update: Storm now 160 miles south of Grand Cayman Loop Cayman Islands

TS Ian update: Storm now 160 miles south of Grand Cayman

Govt advisory: Hurricane Warning and Tropical Storm Watch remain

Govt advises of shelter openings, says residents must stay prepared

RCIPS report three gun incidents Friday and Saturday

Leanni Tibbetts crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022

Sep 25: TS Ian moving SSE of Cayman Islands, Cuba still in crosshairs

4.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Cuba on Saturday

Man arrives at hospital this morning with gunshot wound

NRA plans in advance for debris management after storm

Tropical Storm Ian still on course for Cayman, near or direct hit

The 7pm

Tropical Storm Ian is now located 160 miles south of Grand Cayman and moving northwest at 12 mph.

The system now has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with minimum central pressure of 991mb.

This is an intermediate update and does not include a change in forecast track or expected conditions. A complete update will be provided with an expanded bulletin at 10:30pm.

4.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Cuba on Saturday

According to the US Geological Survey and the Cuban National Seismological Service, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred on Saturday around 4pm, just 51 km southwest of Niquero, Cuba.

Tropical storm watch discontinued for Jamaica

Showers, thunderstorms could still impact the weather over Jamaica through Monday

Sep 25: TS Ian moving SSE of Cayman Islands, Cuba still in crosshairs

On the morning of Sunday, September 25, Tropical Storm Ian was just over 300 miles south-south-east of Grand Cayman and just over 600 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

While Ian is curren

Leanni Tibbetts crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022

Leanni Tibbetts has been crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022.

Tibbetts, who was contestant #1, also won Miss Photogenic, Miss Best on Sports, Miss Best Island Couture and Miss Best in Interview

Govt advises of shelter openings, says residents must stay prepared

Shelters open at 2pm on Sunday, September 25

Govt advisory: Hurricane Warning and Tropical Storm Watch remain

The Cayman Islands Government has advised that Grand Cayman remains under a Hurricane Warning and the Sister Islands remain under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Though current forecast tracks show a furt

