Tishara and Ashton Menzies with their adopted dog, Logan, at the TTSPCA adoption drive, Mucurapo, on Saturday. – SUREASH CHOLAI

Twelve shelter dogs and four cats were adopted on Saturday from the kennels of the TT Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in Mucurapo.

There are now 84 dogs and 38 cats left to be adopted and the society has extended its adoptions drive until October 29.

Chairman of society Sita Kuruvilla said, “We have some animals there for over a year. Once we’ve had them for a while and we think they’re adoptable, they just stay, as long as they can cope with staying in the shelter. Some dogs don’t like the shelter – it’s too noisy, confined. Some dogs do really well and we can find them foster homes.”

Kuruvilla said if dogs get on well with each other they go to the pet run to exercise otherwise “our volunteers come in on the weekend and walk the dogs.”

The society has dogs of many breeds: dalmatians, huskies, retrievers, shepherds and malinois among many others. Dogs are all spayed, neutered and vaccinated, to ensure puppies do not face the same hardships as their parents.

Among those who adopted a dog on Saturday was Anthony Damien.

“I adopted a quiet, mixed, medium-sized, short-breed dog. He is of a very quiet temperament. I have a dog that’s a bit lonely and I want to get a companion for her. Because the dog is quiet, it’s aligned with how my current dog is.

Volunteer Sarah De Freitas grooms a dog before he leaves with his new owner at the TTSPCA adoption drive, Murcurapo, on Saturday. – SUREASH CHOLAI

“I have an aged parent, so having a dog with a quiet disposition, it’s easier for my aged parent to deal with. I don’t want a dog who is too effervescent and jumping and that sort of thing. It gets to be a bit more challenging to manage.”

Damien said he chose a rescue instead of a breeder’s dog, because “there is obviously a genuine need to take care of these animals. So, at some point, we just have to step up and do the right thing.”

One volunteer at the shelter, Sarah DeFreitas, said she had to bathe and blow-dry the adopted dogs before they went to their new homes.

“On average, it takes an hour. If you do like two shampoos, then a condition, then blow dry.”

She has been doing a pet grooming course, so she came to the society to practise what she learnt. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old.

Andre Mora was also at the shelter offering his locally-produced medicated soap for animals with sensitive skin. Soaps cost no more than $40, and he has his own line of tick and itching powders.

New owners also received dog and cat chow, canned meat and $50 coupon to buy Purina products online.

To adopt a dog or cat it costs $300 to offset the costs of neutering and vaccination.