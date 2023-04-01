The content originally appeared on: DanceHallMag

Twin of Twins member Tu-Lox is expanding his Rebel 13 brand with the launch of a charitable organization.

The Dancehall artist shared the news on the latest episode of his My Tu-Sense ‘podclass’ on YouTube.

“Mi set up the Rebel 13 foundation,” he started. “Now, that is where mi a go increase mi philanthropic efforts, so, you see if mi go suh boom now and pick up all The STAR and mi see a likkle boy or family or all these things weh fall pon hard times and all these things – yuh done know.”

Dancehall artist and fashion designer Tu-Lox

He continued, “We cya leave these things to (philanthropist) Aunty Donna dem alone. Everybody weh have the platform, fi do weh dem can do fi give back.”

Tu-Lox, whose given name is Paul Gaynor, has long been called a “rebel” for his personal and lyrical advocacy surrounding social injustices and the restoration of morals and values. It is from this nickname that he established Rebel 13 Collections in 2005 which currently houses a clothing brand.

Per its website, the Rebel 13 brand is a fashionable clothing line that “cleverly fuses Paul’s rebellious personality with his roots”. His affinity for sewing and fashion designing traces back to when he was 13 living at Chisholm Avenue in Kingston. The story goes, he was embarrassed by a tailor when he couldn’t afford to pay for his school uniform, so, he learned to make them himself. In no time, he was sewing different kinds of clothing and offering paid tailoring services.

The brand features graphic work as its signature, and caters to adults and children across a wide array of casual and contemporary wear.

Tu-Lox and his brother CurlyLoxx (given name Patrick Gaynor) rose to prominence as Twin of Twins in the mid-2000s through humorous yet intellectual musical sketches on various events in pop culture. Interestingly, music was initially the sole pursuit and passion of CurlyLoxx, who shared in a recent interview that Tu-Loxx was more interested in being his manager.

Tu-Lox (left) and CurlyLoxx of dancehall duo Twin of Twins

As their “twin trod” continued, they started making music together and formed a duo, with their most popular and acclaimed work being their Stir it Up mixtape series which balances entertainment and thought-provoking introspection on serious issues in society.

Follow us for daily Dancehall news on Facebook, Twitter and Google News.