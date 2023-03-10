Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Cayman Turtle Conservation and Education Centre (CTCEC) said it is proud to announce its 3rd annual Turtle Crawl 5K Walk Run, to be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

According to the CTCEC, the event will start and finish at Cayman Turtle Centre in West Bay and is expected to attract hundreds of participants from the local community and beyond.

The Turtle Crawl 5K Walk Run is a family-friendly event for all fitness levels that raises funds for the conservation of Green sea turtles and other native species in the Cayman Islands. Participants will have the opportunity to walk or run along the scenic route, which will take them along Northwest Point to West Bay Public Beach and then back to the Centre, where they will cross the finish line.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the CTCEC’s conservation and education programs. These programs are aimed at protecting and preserving the sea turtle population, which is vital to the Cayman Islands” marine ecosystem.

Registration for the event is now open, and interested participants can sign up on the Centre’s website. There will also be prizes and awards for the top finishers and a post-race raffle for participants.

Commenting on the Walk Run, Mr. Christopher Jackson, Acting CEO at CTCEC, said:

We are excited to host the Turtle Crawl 5K Walk Run once again.

This event not only promotes physical activity but also raises awareness about the importance of protecting and preserving our marine ecosystem, particularly the sea turtle population. We encourage everyone to come out and participate in this fun-filled event.

The Turtle Crawl 5K Walk Run is kindly sponsored by CUC, Cayman National, Walkers and Radio Cayman, as well as other supporting sponsors. For more information on the event or to register, visit www.turtlecrawl.ky.

