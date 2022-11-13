– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) transported twelve people to St. Jude Hospital on Saturday after an accident involving a minibus and a van at Balenbouche, Choiseul.

The Vieux Fort fire station received a call for assistance at about 3:45 pm and dispatched emergency personnel to the scene.

The responders assessed and treated the twelve injured individuals who had sustained various injuries.

And they transported the patients to the hospital in stable condition for further medical attention.

There are no further details at present.

