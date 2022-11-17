Haley and Naomi Browne went from seeing their new-found friend Abrielle Lovell every day at their new school, to not seeing her ever again in what feels like the blink of an eye.

Tragedy struck just before they wrapped up their first Trinity Term at The Combermere School and Abrielle – Haley’s close friend – disappeared overnight.

At age 12, Abrielle tragically passed away on July 4, 2022 in a house fire. Her mother, Allison Lovell, father Anthony and 10-year-old brother Alexander also died in the blaze at Breezy Hill, St Philip.

It’s been just over four months, since the fatal blaze, and though that may seem like a short time for some, the twins who felt the impact of Abrielle’s life, wanted to make sure that her spirit remains alive at the Waterford, St Michael institute. Together they wrote to the Board of Management at the School and the principal, and then their wish was passed on to the Ministry of Environment and National Beautification.

Their efforts were successful.

Today, Wednesday, November 16, a tree was planted by the basketball courts, where Abrielle limed with her friends.

“My class always sat under this particular tree because that was the last place that we saw her. It was a Tuesday because exams were happening. That was the last time we saw her and then the next week on Monday she died,” Haley told Loop.

The second-form secondary student expressed that she was happy to see her friend will not be forgotten and that she and others could still come to Abrielle’s spot in the future.

“… that tree will grow as big as her spirit and kindness,” Haley added.