Via his Twitter account, Edwin Hayward shared what some describe as a “disingenuous” post about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during the mourning of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Tweet, allegedly published by a UK media house, claims that the former American actress (born Rachel Meghan Markle), did not stay and greet mourners as they offered condolences for the passing of the Queen.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greeting crowd (source: Twitter)

Responding to the Tweet, Mr Hayward said that “It seems Rebecca English (Royal Editor of the Daily Mail) deleted her tweet as her lie couldn’t stand up to the irresistible force of reality.”

The Daily Mail’s industrial levels of hate-mongering aimed at Meghan Markle barely slowed as the nation mourned.

Mr Hayward added.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greeting the public (Source: Twitter)

Also reacting, another member of the public said:

It needs to stop. My heart goes out to both Harry and Meghan especially in their time of sorrow.

Other members of the public suggested that Meghan is being targeted because she is a “woman of color” and that the publication by the media outlet was “Another gas lighting and untruthful comment to insight hatred and divide.”