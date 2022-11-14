Two community groups have been put in place in Barrouallie to assist the National Emergency Management Organization NEMO during times of disaster.

That is according to Chairperson of the Barrouallie Red Cross Group Alston Anderson who said a community Development Response Group was recently developed to provide assistance to the Red Cross group.

He said these groups were sanctioned to strengthen NEMO’s outreach.

Mr. Anderson said the volunteers are usually trained by NEMO to carry damage assessment and build capacity.

