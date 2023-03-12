An earthquake struck Friday night and another event was recorded today, Saturday, around midday.
The first and smaller quake registered as 3.8, while today’s earthquake was 4.2 on the Richter scale.
DATE AND TIME:
2023-03-11 12:41 pm (Local Time)
2023-03-11 16:41 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 4.2
LOCATION:
Latitude: 11.31N
Longitude: 61.46W
Depth: 10 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 72 km, N
Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 77 km, NNW
Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, 81 km, WNW
*distance and direction to epicentre
DATE AND TIME:
2023-03-10 8:30 pm (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 3.8
LOCATION:
Latitude: 11.19N
Longitude: 61.30W
Depth: 10 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 61 km, N
Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, 62 km, W
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 63 km, NE
*distance and direction to epicentre