An earthquake struck Friday night and another event was recorded today, Saturday, around midday.

The first and smaller quake registered as 3.8, while today’s earthquake was 4.2 on the Richter scale.

DATE AND TIME:

2023-03-11 12:41 pm (Local Time)

2023-03-11 16:41 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 4.2

LOCATION:

Latitude: 11.31N

Longitude: 61.46W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 72 km, N

Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 77 km, NNW

Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, 81 km, WNW

*distance and direction to epicentre

DATE AND TIME:

2023-03-10 8:30 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 3.8

LOCATION:

Latitude: 11.19N

Longitude: 61.30W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 61 km, N

Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, 62 km, W

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 63 km, NE

*distance and direction to epicentre