Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel is absent from today’s sitting of parliament due to an issue with his leg.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the statement in parliament this morning.

The Prime Minister also provided an update on the recovery of Minister of Urban Development Senator Julian Francis.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/MINISTERS-STATUS.mp3